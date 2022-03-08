2022 Glanza to be Launched on 15th March in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor would be launching its updated Glanza in India, it has recently shared a sneak peek into the upcoming premium hatchback.



The Japanese car manufacturer has stated, that their latest product is scheduled to be launched on 15th March in India and it is set to boast of plethora of both new as well as unique design features, these were exclusively created by the Toyota designers.

The 2022 Glanza would be equipped with technologically advanced connected features. This pretty clear from the image provided by the company, it will sport different alloy wheels, front grille, LED DRLs and front bumper in comparison to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, a car, which it is based on, just like before.

From the short video teaser posted on Toyota India's website, the updated Glanza would sport a different color dual-tone colour on the dashboard.

Check this new video about new cool Glanza



