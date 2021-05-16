Bajaj Pulsar 250F Spotted while Testing, More Likely to be Faster than Pulsar 220F

When the company, Bajaj launched Pulsar 220F, it was born as fastest Indian and the upcoming 250F is expected to sit above the Pulsar 220F. Bajaj Auto eyes to expand its Pulsar range of sporty commuted motorcycles from time to time by adding varied, new models in the near future. Just a few weeks ago, a test mule, which has been speculated to be a naked version of new Pulsar was spotted while testing.

In addition to this, the bike maker, which has its plant at Chakan, has also introduced an entry-level Pulsar N125 into the lineup previous month. The company also has offered mild refresh to Pulsar 150, 180 and 220F models and even new colour options has been introduced. Now, a semi-faired version of the upcoming quarter litre Pulsar has been spotted while conducting trial test on the roads.

This upcoming quarter-litre sports commuter is expected to carry either F or RS nomenclature which is usually associated with faired motorcycles. In most likelihood, it would be named 250F similar to the present flagship in the lineup 220F. Even though, the test prototype was spotted recently, it was heavily wrapped in camouflage, hence no details about it styling was revealed.

Expected Designs & Features.

For instance, similar like Pulsar 220F, the upcoming 250F is most likely to get a front-heavy fairing adjoins the fuel tank as well as headlamp section. It receives a handlebar, which would offer easy maneuverability as well as aggressive stance to the muscular fuel tank having extended shrouds as well as bikini fairing.

The other notable highlights include upswept side exhaust, spilt seat setup, an upright tall section. When it comes to the rear end of the prototype, especially its spilt grab rails as well as curved taillight are reminiscent of its immediate rival brand TVS Apache.

With regards to its features, it is expected to have all-LED lighting setup and it has all-digital instrument console along with colour display. If the company Bajaj is generous, it might also offer Bluetooth connectivity. Even though images of the bike's front end are not available at the moment. To counter a strong windblast, it is expected to boast a tall windscreen.

Expected Specifications

Coming to its specifications, the Bajaj is expected to provide a whole new 250cc, oil-cooled motor for its quarter-litre Pulsar motorcycles. The company already has a 248.8cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine at its disposal, which it tends to use it for its own Dominar as well as other KTM as well as Husqvarna models. The new 250cc motor on Pulsar 250 would be capable of producing nearing 24 bhp and it would be paired with a 6 speed gearbox.

The other mechanical component, most likely to be included is conventional telescopic forks at the front and at the rear mono-shock. At the both ends, the braking duties would be handled by single disc brakes, which would be assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard. Multiple modes is expected to be offered. Pulsar 250F, once it gets launched it would give stiff competition to Suzuki Gixxer SF250.