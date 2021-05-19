Cyclone Tauktae: Is Your Car Damaged due to Waterlogging, If Yes, Follow these 5 Significant Steps

India is facing a very tough battle against global pandemic, and this was not enough, citizens belonging to Maharastra as well as other regions on the western coast of India, has recently faced a natural calamity as well. There were numerous tropical cyclonic storm Tauktae, which has been passing through Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharastra, Lakshadweep, Daman, Diu and Gujarat, all of these states had rainfall as well as flash floods in varied places.



In fact, Mumbai has witnessed its highest ever recorded wind gust at nearing to 140 kmph. If you tend to live in one of these areas and you have faced waterlogging, then it is possible, your car would might have got damaged due to cyclone and in that case, here are 5 things you must know.

1. Make sure your car is parked safely

If your area is still witnessing heavy rainfall, but the good thing is, your area has not been flooded, you must ensure your car is parked in as safe spot. You must try and find a safe as well as covered parking, if it is not possible, then you must try to find and elevated location. However, you must not park under a tree, in a storm like these, there are chances that, a tree or branch under which you have parked your car may fall.

2. Try to find out issues

Once the downpour has stopped and the flood has been receded, you must take some time so that you can thoroughly check your car for the damages. Depending on the level of flooding, there are chances that your cabin floor might have gotten wet, which you need not worry. You must easily get them cleaned with few rag cloths as well as old newspapers. However, if the flooding is severe and you tend to suspect that the water has reached the engine bay as well. Then check the engine oil. If it is pale in color, feel mucky, you must get it checked by a mechanic.

3. Do a Test Run

To make sure, as to whether your car engine is functioning properly, start the engine and let your vehicle run on idle. You must occasionally pump the accelerator, then you can drain out any water residue, which might be inside the exhaust pipe. The heat created by the engine would help evaporate, some of the moisture content. After idling it for about nearing to 15 to 20 minutes you can take a test drive so that you can see if there is any issue. One must keep in mind, that if your car has been submerged in water or the water level has been high, then you must not start the engine. It might prove to be even more damaging. In these situations, you must get your car towed to an authorized service center.

4. You must Call for assistance

if your car is having any starting trouble or you might feel that there could be water inside your engine, then it is best to call for assistance. If you are local mechanic, and he does house call, then you should call them and get it checked. However, if you are in one of the regions, that is under lockdown, you must call your service center. We find lots of brands are offering pick up as well as drop service, to as well as from the service center, you can avail these services.

5. .You must get your car cleaned

If your car has been minimal or no damage due to floods, then once the things has been settled, one must make sure, your vehicles are deep cleaned. There exist chances that, there is lot of dirt or small leaves which might have settled inside your car or around underbody, which in case if it is ignored, it would lead to a foul smell from the mould or it may worse rusting as well other issues. Also, because of present Covid-19 situation, it is always better one must get their vehicle cleaned and also sanitized.