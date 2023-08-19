Desi entrepreneur's Journey towards Global Sustainable Electric Mobility

VIJAYAWADA: In a groundbreaking stride towards revolutionizing global transportation, AVERA emerges as a vanguard in the electric vehicle industry. Founded by visionary entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh, AVERA is steadfastly committed to delivering sustainable and energy-efficient electric vehicles as a powerful and green alternative to conventional fuel powered transport.

Originating in Vijayawada, AVERA is making waves on the global stage. Propelled by a Rs 100-crore expansion plan, the company aspires to escalate production capacity from 25,000 vehicles to an impressive one lakh vehicles annually by providing employment opprotunities to local skilled persons, according to Dr A Venkataramana, Founder and CEO of Avera.

Speaking to media persons here today, Venkataramana said that they are eyeing expansion into Australia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka this year as they already initiated pilot programs in Vietnam and Sri Lanka, with a prospective pilot launch in Australia scheduled for November.

The CEO said AVERA proudly presents the "VINCERO" Electric Scooter launch which symbolizes a pivotal stride towards pioneering sustainable and innovative electric mobility solutions on the global stage.

The CEO said that the company entered into agreement with state government and NEDCAP to supply electric vehicles to government employees.

He predicted increasing demand for electric vehicles in near future with increased R&D in battery sector and cutting down price with massive production.