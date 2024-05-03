Ajith to appear in three different looks in ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Kollywood superstar Ajith is set to mesmerize audiences with his versatility in his upcoming project, "Good Bad Ugly." Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and bankrolled by Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is generating significant buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the film is Ajith's diverse appearance, as he is set to showcase three distinct looks throughout the narrative. Alongside his signature salt and pepper look, Ajith will be seen sporting a youthful appearance with black hair. Additionally, reports suggest that the actor will don a ponytail in certain portions of the film, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his character.

Director Adhik Ravichandran is known for his meticulous approach to characterization, and Ajith's multiple looks are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the depth and complexity of the narrative.

While details regarding the female lead are still under wraps, speculation has been rife about Sreeleela's potential involvement in the project. However, no official confirmation has been provided thus far.

Adding to the anticipation is the involvement of acclaimed music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who is set to create the film's musical landscape, further elevating the overall cinematic experience.

With such promising elements in place, "Good Bad Ugly" is already shaping up to be a highly anticipated release. Set for a Pongal 2025 debut, fans can expect an enthralling cinematic journey filled with twists, turns, and, of course, the magnetic presence of Ajith in three distinct avatars.



