Honda CBR150R Patent Filed: Launch Anytime this year
Honda CBR150R, is an upcoming bike in India, it would compete against the popular Yamaha R15, presently retailed in international Markets, such as Indonesia.
Honda Motorcycle & scooter India have recently filed a patent, wait for CBR150R sportsbike. The Japanese automaker discontinued the 150 cc sportsbike in India few years ago. Since then, there has been a void in the company's portfolio.
The company has patented the current-gen model here is an indicative of the fact that Honda 2Wheelers may launch, this vehicle, anytime this year,
The model receives design featuring Razor-sharp fairing, sculpted fuel tank, well-integrated side fairing and upswept tail pipe.
The Honda CBR150 receives provisions such as all-Led lighting, reverse LCD instrument cluster, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors.
The Honda CBR150R is propelled by a 149.2cc, single-cylinder and liquid-cooled engine that belts out maximum power output of 1 bhp at 9000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.4 Nm at 7000 rpm. Upcoming CBR150R in India would go ahead to head with the Yamaha R15 V4 which comes powered by a 155-cc engine which generates 18 bhp and 14.2 Nm.
