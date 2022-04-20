India's 1st active liquid Cooled EV Battery pack for Electric bikes & scooters: Matter Energy 1.0

An EV technology startup, Matter, on Wednesday has unveiled India's active liquid cooled EV battery pack for electric bikes as well as scooters. The above new battery pack has been named Matter Energy 1.0, it has claimed to feature a unique core characteristic including integrated intelligent Thermal Management System and Super Smart Battery Management System. According to the manufacturer, these characteristics does enable not only reliability, safety but also performance from the EV batteries.

Few of the key features of the battery pack does include high power density, Smart BMS for optimal system efficiency, integrated intelligent Thermal Management System (ITMS). In addition to that, the battery is also IP67 rated and uses sensor systems for optimal battery performance. The company has made claims that it has got high voltage energy pack for performance oriented two wheelers.

For electric vehicles to become mainstream, it is pivotal that we focus on product development cycle, which is simulation intensive thoroughly tested and validated for reliability and safety. This approach is very important to be considered while designing and developing the battery pack. Matter Energy 1.0, a breakthrough futuristic battery pack is fully charged and it is ready to power the EV 2W landscape in India, Lalbhai added.