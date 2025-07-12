July 2025 Bike Launches: What’s Hitting the Indian Roads this Monsoon

It’s time to gear up as July 2025 is set to be an exciting month for two-wheeler lovers in India. Several brands are ready to launch their latest offerings. From sporty motorcycles like the Triumph Trident 660 and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z to stylish scooters like the Aprilia SR 175, there’s something for every rider. These launches show that even with the rise of electric vehicles, petrol bikes and scooters are still in demand for their performance and convenience.

Here's a list of the two-wheeler launches in July 2025

Triumph Trident 660

The Triumph Trident 660 was introduced to the Indian market on 7 July 2025. It has different riding modes like - Road, Rain, and new Sport mode added for enhanced throttle response. This new model has Cruise control introduced for the first time which is operated via a single-button setup. This bike is priced between Rs 8.49 lakh for standard and Jet Black and Rs 8.64 lakh for dual-tone colours, ex-showroom.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – 660 cc liquid-cooled inline‑3 DOHC engine

Power - 80 bhp (81 PS) at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm.

Transmission – 6-speed gearbox with assist & slipper clutch.

Fuel tank capacity - 14 litres with a range of 210 km on a full tank

KTM 390 Adventure X (updated model)

KTM India has launched the updated 390 Adventure in the Indian market with new features and enhanced security. The updated model now includes cornering ABS and cornering traction control, supported by an IMU. It also has Cruise control —a first in this bike’s segment which is available on the higher variant. The updated KTM 390 Adventure X is launched at Rs 3.03 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Cruise Control variant and Rs 2.92 for the standard variant.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – Powered by a liquid-cooled 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder engine

Power - 46 PS (44–46 PS) and 39 Nm of torque.

Transmission - 6-speed manual transmission and features a bi-directional Quickshifter, which allows for clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

Fuel tank capacity - 14.5 L

Mileage – Approx 29–30 km/l, translating to a real-world range of over 360 km

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The latest Pulsar NS400Z is considered to be the most powerful Pulsar to date. Though not a lot of changes, the new 2025 Pulsar NS400Z will receive some mechanical and hardware upgrades. The mechanical upgrade includes a bi-directional quickshifter for clutch-less gear changes in Sport mode. With all the upgrades the latest pulsar is expected to be priced around Rs 1.90-1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – 373 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Power - 42.4 PS, and 35 Nm of torque

Transmission - 6-speed manual gearbox with a 1-down, 5-up shift pattern.

Fuel tank capacity - 12 L

Aprilia SR 175

This Italian brand has upgraded the SR 160 and will be launching the new Aprilia SR 175 in July. The Aprilia SR 175 is a sporty scooter designed for young riders who want a premium experience for city rides. Featuring a full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth and smartphone integration, RS-inspired graphics, 14″ alloy wheels, LED lighting, front disc brake with ABS, and rear drum brake, this scooter is packed with features. The estimated price of this scooter is around Rs 1.31–1.35 lakh.

Key Specs and Features:

Engine – 174.7 cc, 3-valve, single-cylinder, air-cooled

Power - Around 12.9 PS at 7,200 rpm and Around 14.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm

Transmission - Fully automatic CVT.

The Two-wheeler launch in July 2025 caters to a wide range of riders - whether they seek performance, comfort, or everyday practicality. So, choose the one that best suits your style and comfort.