Sony Surprises Again: This time with another Concept Car, a 7-Seater SUV

Sony company surprises the CES Attendees, with and another electric concept car. The Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida has revealed the Vision-S SUV prototype on Tuesday, a followup to a concept car having the same name, which the company has unveiled at CES 2020.

Sony has plans to look into as to whether, it can enter the increasingly crowed EV market via new operating company, the Sony Mobility, this spring, as per the statement. As more consumers tend to purchase electric cars, numerous automakers are expanding into electric SUVs as well as trucks.

The above company has been always known for TVs, speakers and cameras and always boasted about its prototype offered, immersive, audio, gaming capabilities, a panoramic screen up front as well as rear-seat displays.

This Japanese company has set its eyes on the autonomous driving too, as per the statement. While the Vision-S has announced in the year, 2020, it had 33 sensors, the SUV has 40. Assisted driving features has been all the rage in the new EVs. The GM has super cruise, hands-free driving system, in its 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Tesla offers, its so-called full Self driving feature, it offers steering as well as parking assistance, among varied other capabilities.

When it comes to Vision-S and its SUV build are just prototypes as of now, numerous EV concept cars have come to market over the years. For example, the BMW ix and cardillac and Lyriq, both of them are coming in the 1st half of 2022, were once concept cars.

Sony has presently testing the Vision-S on the public roads of Europe. There exist no details, as to when or where it would test drive its SUV prototype.

Both the Vision-S sedan as well as SUV would be on display at CES this week. Details about this proposed battery type, driving range, charging capabilities and potential pricing were not made available.