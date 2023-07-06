Live
Tata Tiago crosses 5 lakh sales mark
Tata Motors on Thursday said its hatchback Tiago has crossed the 5 lakh sales mark amid dwindling fortunes of the entry-level segment in the domestic market.
The latest one lakh units sales mark for the model has come within a span of 15 months, which indicates its rising appeal to customers seeking a dynamic and comfortable driving experience, the auto major said in a statement.
The Tiago range comes in multiple powertrain options of petrol, CNG and electric. In addition, the Tiago NRG comes in an SUV-inspired design with off-roading capabilities which is also available in both Petrol & CNG options. "One of the main factors influencing Tiago's growth has been the availability of various powertrain options for customers where they can choose between petrol, CNG, and electric engines," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Head Marketing Vinay Pant told PTI.
As of Q1 FY24, the Tiago family's product mix comprises 45 per cent petrol variants, 42 per cent electric vehicles (EVs), and 13 per cent compressed natural gas (CNG) variants, he added. Pant noted that the model has gained popularity among first-time car buyers, with 71 per cent of customers making their maiden car purchase in FY23. Furthermore, 60 per cent of Tiago's sales come from urban markets, and the remaining 40 per cent from the rural markets, highlighting its broad appeal across different customer segments, he added.