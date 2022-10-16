Toyota Cars to Receive 10 Years of Free Connected Safety Services

Toyota would be providing long-term trial periods with regards to safety and service connect systems.



While numerous companies provide one- or three-year trial period for such services specific Toyota and Lexus Models are stated to receive an extension. Reports suggest that, beginning from 2023, certain Toyota and Lexus Models would receive 10-year free trial period for their connected services.

The safety connect system provide features such as Emergency assistance services, roadside assistance, 24-hour automatic collision notification and stolen vehicle locater. While the Service Connect System helps in preventive maintenance, this does include service reminders as well as vehicle health reports.

When comes to the present lot of new Toyota cars come with a 1-year trial period with regards to Safety Connect, while the Lexus cars tend to receive a trial period. Once the trial period tend to expire, customers opt to subscribe for continued service.

The extension on the trial period comes after, Toyota Group Vice President, Steve Basra stated that it is OEMs duty to provide these systems, without having the customer pay for them, at least initially.