Yamaha Announces Special Ganesh Chaturthi Offers for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
- Exclusive price benefits & Low-down payment offers on Yamaha’s 125cc Hybrid scooter range
- Attractive low down payment schemes on scooters & motorcycles
As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana welcome the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, India Yamaha Motor is celebrating the occasion with special offers for its customers in these states. Yamaha’s exclusive festive deals include attractive price benefits, extended warranty and easy finance schemes on its popular Hybrid scooter range and motorcycles — making it the perfect time to ride home your dream Yamaha.
Yamaha’s Ganesh Chaturthi special festive offers in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana:
· Price benefit of INR 10,010 on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally scooters
· Low down payment with attractive interest rate on the Hybrid scooter range starting at INR 4,999
· Low down payment with attractive interest rate on the FZ motorcycle range starting at INR 7,999
· The sporty R15 range of motorcycles is now available at Low down payment at an attractive interest rate starting at INR 19,999
· MT-15 is now available at Low down payment at an attractive interest rate starting at INR 14,999
Additionally, Yamaha is offering a 10-Year Total Warranty across its entire made-in-India range of motorcycles and scooters. The new 10-Year Total Warranty comprises a 2-Year Standard Warranty and an additional 8-Year Extended Warranty. With this, Yamaha two-wheelers will now enjoy industry-leading warranty coverage of up to 1,00,000 km for its hybrid scooter range (Ray ZR Fi, Fascino 125 Fi) and the maxi-sports scooter Aerox 155 Version S. The entire made-in-India motorcycle range (FZ Series, R15, and MT-15) will be covered for up to 1,25,000 km under this Total Warranty initiative.
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Yamaha’s stylish and performance-driven range of scooters and motorcycles. Visit your nearest Yamaha dealership today and take advantage of these festive offers.
Yamaha’s diverse product portfolio includes premium motorcycles such as YZF-R3 (321cc), MT-03 (321cc), YZF-R15M (155cc), YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15S V3 (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc), and FZ series bikes like FZ-S Fi Hybrid (149cc), FZ-S Fi (149cc), FZ-X Hybrid and FZ-X (149cc). Additionally, Yamaha offers a range of scooters including Aerox 155 version S (155cc), Aerox 155 (155cc), Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), and RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc).