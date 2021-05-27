Yamaha Gets Tracer Name Trademarked in India: could be a new sports Tourer bike?

In numerous international markets, the Japanese automaker, sells Tracer sports, tourer motorcycles having big capacity engines under the purview of the Tracer brand.

This week, some interesting news has come from the house of Yamaha Motor India. Recently, the two-wheeler manufacturer has gone ahead and filed an application for trade mark of the name, Yamaha Tracer in the nation. For all those, who are not aware, the Japanese automaker is into sales of sports tourer motorcycles, which tend to have a big capacity engine under the purview of the Tracer brand across varied international markets. The company tradmarking the name offers a hint, that very soon it would launch or it may be planning to get Trace sports tourer bikes in India.

Presently, Yamaha retails Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 in a few markets across the globe, interestingly; the Yamaha Tracer 900 is also retailed in handful of markets in Asia, which includes Thailand and Indonesia.

There is no update as to what kind of bikes and models the Yamaha Tracer range in India would include. It might be the same portfolio, similar to its portfolio in the international markets or it may start off with the smaller capacity model. Perhaps a tourer bike having a 250 cc engine and the Yamaha Tracer 700's design? Or the name would be reserved for an entirely new different range of bikes? Until Yamaha officially announces it, we are not sure, so, let's wait to hear from the Japanese manufacturer.