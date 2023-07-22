Ola announces opening of purchase window for S1 Air starting July 28th

Bengaluru, July 21, 2023: Ola Electric, India’s largest electric vehicle company, today announced that the purchase window for its highly anticipated and aﬀordable S1 Air scooter will open on July 28th. Ola community and reservers who book the S1 Air before 28th July will have the opportunity to purchase it at an introductory price of INR 1,09,999. The limited period purchase window will remain open between 28th July till 30th July. For all other customers, the purchase window will commence on 31st July at a revised price of INR 1,19,999 and deliveries to begin early August.

The Ola S1 Air is the perfect urban city ride companion aimed at driving mass adoption of EV’s. With low running and maintenance costs, the S1 oﬀers cutting-edge technology and design elements inherited from its predecessors, the S1 and S1 Pro, while oﬀering an incredibly aﬀordable price point. Boasting a robust 3 kWh battery capacity, a certiﬁed range of 125 km, and a remarkable top speed of 90 km/hr, the Ola S1 Air sets a new benchmark in the realm of electric mobility.









Commenting on the announcement, Ola spokesperson said: “Our goal with the S1 Air has always been to make India's electric vehicle revolution accessible to all. The success of the S1 and S1 Pro has made electric vehicles mainstream in the country. We are conﬁdent that the arrival of the S1 Air will soon mark the end of the ICE Age in India’s scooter industry.”



Ola is actively augmenting its oﬄine presence through the establishment of numerous Ola Experience Centers (ECs) throughout India to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The company recently launched its 750th EC and has plans to further expand to 1,000 centres by August. These centers oﬀer customers a wide range of services at one convenient location with 90% of Ola’s customers residing within 20 kilometres of an Ola Experience Center.

The S1 lineup, comprising S1 Pro, S1, and S1 Air, features a sleek and minimalist design, coupled with state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled performance. The company has been topping the sales charts in the 2W EV segment for more than three consecutive quarters now.

About Ola

Ola is India’s largest mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies. Ola revolutionised urban mobility by making it available on-demand for over a billion people across 3 continents. Today, Ola continues to move the world to sustainable mobility through its ride-hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory, the largest, most advanced, and sustainable two-wheeler factory in the world. Ola is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than we found it.