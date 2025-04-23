Used Car Platform Cars24 Purchases Team-BHP, Enhances User Experience

Cars24, an online used-car marketplace, said Wednesday that it has acquired Team-BHP, India’s leading automotive discussion forum.

Team-BHP, launched in 2004, provides a platform for car and bike owners to share reviews, maintenance tips, and road-trip experiences. The forum, which enforces a zero-sponsored content policy and strict moderation, will continue under its founding team’s management, Cars24 said.

Vikram Chopra, founder and CEO of Cars24, described the move as a long-term investment in India’s auto ecosystem. He said Cars24 plans to integrate its technology and data capabilities with the forum to enhance member engagement and information quality.

Rush Parekh, founder of Team-BHP, said the partnership will allow the forum to scale its operations and add new features. Parekh added that Team-BHP will maintain its community-first approach and independent editorial standards.

Cars24 said it will work with Team-BHP to upgrade platform features, improve user navigation, and introduce analytics tools. The company emphasized that all content will remain free of commercial influence and continue to be moderated by volunteer members.

The acquisition follows a trend of used-car marketplaces buying automotive content platforms. In recent months, Spinny acquired Haymarket Media’s Indian titles, including Autocar India and What Car? India, while CarDekho bought the automotive channel PowerDrift in 2018.

Industry data show that 5.1 million used cars were sold in India in fiscal 2023, generating $34 billion in retail value. The Indian used-car market is projected to reach $73 billion and facilitate 10.9 million sales by fiscal 2028, according to the Indian Blue Book report.

Cars24, which last year expanded into new-car aggregation, said the Team-BHP acquisition supports its strategy to offer a comprehensive, single-platform experience for vehicle buyers and sellers.