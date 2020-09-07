Bengaluru: DULT Recommends government to close Cubbon Park for traffic

Bengaluru: The Directorate of Urban Land Transport ( DULT ) under the Department of Urban Development has strongly recommended the Government to close Cubbon Park for motorized traffic and also not to allow parking for motorized vehicles, there.

In a letter to the Secretary to Government in the Department of Horticulture and Sericulture, Rajender Kataria, the Commissioner for DULT V Manjula, who is also the Ex-officio Additional Chief Secretary to Government, wrote that there was some thinking on the part of Government to re-open the Cubbon Park for motorized traffic.

"At the same time, DULT has also received representations from citizens groups to intercede on their behalf for ensuring traffic-free Cubbon Park. DULT has examined the matter in detail," she said

Explaining the need to protect one of the largest lung spaces of Bengaluru, Cubbon Park, Manjula added that in various cities across the world, spaces in the city core are being reclaimed for the use of pedestrians and cyclists.

"Cubbon Park would be an ideal place to be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists in Bengauru. Pedestrians and cyclists can use the Park as shortcut for reaching their destinations. Closing of Cuba bon Park to the Bengaluruotorized traffic will not cause any inconvenience as motorized traffic has alternative routes to reach their destinations," she explained.

"In the backdrop of this, DULT is of the view that re-opening of Cubbon Park to motorized traffic is not advisable and parking of motorized vehicles should not be allowed in the Cubbon Park," the letter read.