33-Year-Old Woman Killed by Boyfriend in Bengaluru Hotel After Trying to End Relationship
A 33-year-old mother of two was stabbed to death by her 25-year-old boyfriend in an OYO hotel in Bengaluru.
A 33-year-old woman lost her life after trying to end her relationship.
She was killed by her 25-year-old boyfriend in a hotel room in Bengaluru. The incident happened late at night on June 6 but was discovered only on Monday when her body was found.
The couple, both from Kengeri, had known each other for about a year.
The woman, Harini, wanted to break up with her boyfriend, Yashas, who works in tech. This caused many arguments between them over the last two months.
Harini was a mother of two children. She was stabbed 17 times, which caused her death.
The police arrested Yashas and filed a case against him.
According to the police, the murder happened during the night between June 6 and 7. The woman wanted to leave the relationship, but the man, angry and jealous, stabbed her to death