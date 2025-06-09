33-Year-Old Woman Killed by Boyfriend in Bengaluru Hotel After Trying to End Relationship

A 33-year-old woman lost her life after trying to end her relationship.

She was killed by her 25-year-old boyfriend in a hotel room in Bengaluru. The incident happened late at night on June 6 but was discovered only on Monday when her body was found.

The couple, both from Kengeri, had known each other for about a year.

The woman, Harini, wanted to break up with her boyfriend, Yashas, who works in tech. This caused many arguments between them over the last two months.

Harini was a mother of two children. She was stabbed 17 times, which caused her death.

The police arrested Yashas and filed a case against him.

According to the police, the murder happened during the night between June 6 and 7. The woman wanted to leave the relationship, but the man, angry and jealous, stabbed her to death