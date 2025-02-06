Aero India 2025: Traffic Advisory, Parking & Route Details for Visitors

If you’re planning to attend Aero India 2025 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, be aware of the traffic restrictions and parking arrangements from February 10 to 14.

Here’s what you need to know:

Traffic Restrictions:

Certain roads around the event will be closed to parking for safety and smooth traffic flow. Some of these roads include Nagenahalli to Ford Showroom, Mekhri Circle to Devanahalli, and several others near the event venue.

To avoid congestion, follow the alternative routes provided by the traffic police.

Parking Information:

Free Parking:

Located at the GKVK Campus, with free shuttle bus services to the event venue.

Paid Parking:

ADVA (Air Display Viewing Area): Enter via Gate 8 & 9.

Domestic Area Parking: Enter via Gate 5.

Suggested Routes for Parking:

From Bengaluru East:

To ADVA: KR Puram → Nagavara → Jakkuru Cross → Yelahanka Bypass → Palanahalli Gate → ADVA Parking.

To Domestic Area: KR Puram → Hennur Cross → Kannur → Bagaluru → Vidyanagar Cross → Domestic Area.

From Bengaluru West:

To ADVA: Goraguntepalya → BEL Circle → MS Palya → Doddaballapura Road → ADVA Parking.

To Domestic Area: Goraguntepalya → BEL Circle → Rajanakunte → MVIT Cross → Domestic Area.

From Bengaluru South:

To ADVA: Mysore Road → Nayandahalli → BEL Circle → Doddaballapura Road → ADVA Parking.

To Domestic Area: Mysore Road → Goraguntepalya → Rajanakunte → Vidyanagar Cross → Domestic Area.

Important Reminder: Use the GKVK Campus for free parking and enjoy the shuttle buses to get to the venue easily. Follow the traffic guidelines and enjoy your visit to Aero India 2025.