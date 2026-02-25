ECI holds first nat’l roundtable in 27 years

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday convened a National Roundtable Conference with State Election Commissioners at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking the first such meeting in 27 years.

The previous conference of this kind was held in 1999.

The day-long conference is being chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

State Election Commissioners (SECs) from all States and union Territories are participating in the deliberations along with their legal and technical experts.

Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all 36 States and union Territories are also in attendance. According to the ECI, the primary objective of the conference is to foster greater synergy between the Commission and State Election Commissions in managing electoral processes and logistics within their respective legal frameworks. “This conference provides a vital institutional platform for dialogue and coordination between national and state-level election management bodies,” a senior Commission official said. “At a time when technological integration and legal harmonisation are key priorities, strengthening cooperative federalism in electoral governance is essential.” The discussions are focused on sharing best practices in technology, the use and management of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and improving the accuracy and robustness of Electoral Rolls. Senior Commission officials are making presentations on key technological and operational initiatives, including the recently launched ECINET digital platform.