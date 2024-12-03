BBMP prepares to auction properties with unpaid property tax

Bengaluru : The BBMP has decided to auction properties that have been in arrears for many years. The process will start from the first week of December itself. Nine months ago, the corporation had introduced a one-time settlement scheme to collect tax arrears. It was announced that interest and penalty would be waived if the arrears were paid. A warning has also been given that if the arrears are not paid, double tax will be levied from December. Despite this, some owners have not come forward to pay property tax. The one-time settlement scheme expired on Novemeber 30th, and the corporation started the auction process as a last resort.

As per the figures till November 23, 2.3 lakh owners have arrears of Rs 365 crore (property owners who have been in arrears for many years. Non-residential buildings with large property arrears are to be auctioned on priority. According to BBMP sources, owners of 20,000 non-residential properties have arrears of property tax of about Rs 150 crore.

As per the BBMP Act 2020 and the BBMP (Assessment, Recovery and Maintenance of Property Tax) Rules 2024, it is permissible to auction properties that have not paid their due taxes and fees.

Property owners who do not have an account can apply online for an account. Tax can be paid using the provisional tax number. The corporation will issue notices to tax defaulters from December 2. The auction process will begin later. BBMP officials said that properties that do not have a stay order in the court will be auctioned.

This BBMP has recovered Rs 221 crore from 60,681 properties that were not previously included in the tax net. BBMP estimates that there may be around 5 lakh properties under BBMP jurisdiction that do not have an account or do not pay property tax.