BBMP Property Tax Collection Crosses ₹4,930 Crore, Boosts City Services

Highlights

BBMP has collected ₹4,930 crore in property taxes, which is ₹1,000 crore more than last year. The money will be used to improve roads, sanitation, and public services in Bengaluru. Yelahanka and Mahadevapura led the collections, while some areas are still working to meet their targets.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has collected a record ₹4,930 crore in property taxes for the year 2024–25. This is ₹1,000 crore more than last year's collection of ₹3,918 crore. The BBMP had set a target of ₹5,210 crore, and they have already reached 94.62% of it.

Top Performing Areas:

  • Mahadevapura: Collected ₹1,310.58 crore, which is 100.12% of its target.
  • Yelahanka: Collected ₹464.66 crore, exceeding its target of ₹445.24 crore.
  • South Zone: Collected ₹733.65 crore (against a target of ₹769.50 crore).
  • Bommanahalli: had the lowest collection at 83.75% of its target.
