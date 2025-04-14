BBMP Property Tax Collection Crosses ₹4,930 Crore, Boosts City Services

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has collected a record ₹4,930 crore in property taxes for the year 2024–25. This is ₹1,000 crore more than last year's collection of ₹3,918 crore. The BBMP had set a target of ₹5,210 crore, and they have already reached 94.62% of it.

Top Performing Areas: