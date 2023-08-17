Bengaluru: First phase of CID probe into Udupi restroom video case completed

Bengaluru : The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka Police has completed the first phase of its probe into the sensational case related to filming of girls inside a restroom of the Nethrajyothi Paramedical College in Udupi by other female students, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Following the completion, CID sleuths have returned to Bengaluru from Udupi, the sources added. The investigation was conducted by Deputy SP Anjumala and monitored by CID ADGP Manish Kharbikar.

The CID team conducted multiple inquiries and recorded statements of the victims, accused students, college authorities and other concerned persons in connection with the case. The sources said the team is now awaiting a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of three mobiles seized from the accused students.

An investigating officer is most likely to file a report regarding the incident very soon, they added. Meanwhile, the BJP is demanding legal action against the three accused Muslim female students, alleging that they filmed the Hindu girls in the washroom and handed over the videos for circulation.

Party leaders also claimed that the case was an organised crime against Hindu girls and accused the state’s ruling Congress government for carrying out politics of appeasement by trying to hush up the incident.

The Karnataka Police were also alleged of harassing the woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue. The para-medical college had maintained that the victims are not willing to lodge the complaint against the accused.

Initially, the police maintained that they could not take up the case as there was a lack of evidence. However, after coming under pressure as the development turned out to be a national news, the police had lodged a suo moto case and initiated the probe.

Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar had visited Udupi as her capacity of being a member of the National Commission for Women to inquire about the case. The BJP had also staged a statewide protest over the matter.

A BJP delegation also met the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a Deputy SP rank police officer. But, the BJP maintained that the Deputy SP rank officer can’t probe the matter without interference and the state government will hush up the case as part of its appeasement politics. The case was later handed over to the CID. The accused students are on bail in the case.