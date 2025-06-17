Bengaluru: Hoax Bomb Threat Causes Panic in Schools, No Explosives Found

A bomb threat email was received by some schools under the jurisdictions of the Kalasipalya, Kumbalagod, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar police stations in Bengaluru on Monday, creating an atmosphere of anxiety for some time. However, when the police arrived and conducted inspections, people sighed in relief upon learning that it was a false alarm.

According to sources, the schools received an email stating that justice should be served in the rape case that took place in Hyderabad; otherwise, the school buildings would be blown up.

Based on the information provided by the school administrations, the Bomb Disposal Squad, Bomb Detection Squad, and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the respective schools and conducted thorough inspections. No explosives or chemical substances were found at the sites. Upon further investigation, the authorities confirmed that it was a hoax bomb threat. The police from the respective stations are currently examining the email messages received by the schools.