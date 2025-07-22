Live
Bengaluru Metro Phase-3 May Cut Over 11,000 Trees: Public Meetings Begin
BMRCL plans Phase-3 of Namma Metro, possibly affecting over 11,000 trees. Public consultations start to discuss tree cutting, shifting, and route alignment.
Bengaluru Metro is planning new train lines in Phase-3. This may affect more than 11,000 trees. Some trees may be cut, and some may be moved. The final plan is not ready yet.
BMRCL will talk to people about this. They are asking the public to share ideas and worries in meetings for three days. Metro officers will lead the talks.
People Say Different Things
Some people want to save the trees. They say the Metro path can be changed a little to save more trees. Others say Metro is good for the city, even if some trees are cut, because it helps reduce traffic and pollution.
One person said the number of trees may be wrong and BMRCL should count again.
About the Metro Plan
Metro Phase-3 will have two new lines.
One line will go from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.1 km).
The other line will go from Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km).
All trains will run on raised tracks above the road.