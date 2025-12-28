Nitin Nabin to be elected new BJP chief by Jan 20

New Delhi: BJP chiefs of all states are likely to be called to Delhi after January 15 for the election of party's national president. The election process for the BJP's national president is expected to be completed between January 18 and January 20, sources said.

The appointment of Nitin Nabin as the new BJP national president is likely to be announced by January 20. The organisational election process has been completed in more than half of the BJP-ruled states, with 29 out of 37 states finalising their internal elections.

State chiefs from these states will submit one set of nomination papers supporting Nitin Nabin's candidature for the post of national president.

Another set of nomination papers will be filed by members of the BJP's National Council.

The nomination papers backing Nitin Nabin will also carry the signatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources added.

Since Nitin Nabin is the only candidate expected to file nomination papers, his election as national president will be officially announced soon after the scrutiny of nominations by BJP chief election officer K Laxman.