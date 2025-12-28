Please save us, open borders

New Delhi: Shatteredby horrific lynchings of Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, trapped and persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh are sending out an SOS to India to open the borders to escape Islamist mob fury.

Hindus in various parts of Bangladesh claim that they are living under the shadow of Islamist mob violence and that their only option is to ask India for assistance.

The fears were accentuated by the groundswell of support to Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman, who's considered a hardliner. One of the biggest concerns remains BNP assuming power after elections, as it's a party viewed as inimical to minorities. "We are helpless. We can only escape to India, but there is strict control at the borders," the minority Hindus said. Hindus in Rangpur, Dhaka, Chittagong, and Mymensingh are reportedly experiencing an increased level of fear, according to reports.