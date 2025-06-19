Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Bengaluru Metro Tickets Soon Bookable via Rapido and Other Mobility Apps
Bengaluru Metro users will soon be able to book Metro tickets, autos, and cabs all in one app like Rapido, thanks to BMRCL’s partnership with ONDC and multiple mobility providers. The service aims to offer seamless door-to-door travel and will launch officially next month.
Bengaluru Metro users can soon book tickets on Rapido and other apps, as reported by Moneycontrol. Rapido has started testing this feature. These apps will offer a 20% discount on the first Metro ticket. Another app like Tummoc is also testing Metro ticket bookings to offer commuters a seamless ticket booking experience.
BMRCL is working with the ONDC platform. This will let users book tickets on many apps. These include Google Maps, Namma Yatri, and Redbus. The official launch will be next month.
As of April 2025, almost half of the users used smart cards. Others used tokens or QR codes. BMRCL currently works with Paytm and Amazon Pay for tickets and recharges.
In the future, users will book their whole journey in one app. This includes the first mile, the Metro ride, and the last mile. All with a single ticket.