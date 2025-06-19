  • Menu
Bengaluru Metro Tickets Soon Bookable via Rapido and Other Mobility Apps

Bengaluru Metro users will soon be able to book Metro tickets, autos, and cabs all in one app like Rapido, thanks to BMRCL’s partnership with ONDC and multiple mobility providers. The service aims to offer seamless door-to-door travel and will launch officially next month.

Bengaluru Metro users can soon book tickets on Rapido and other apps, as reported by Moneycontrol. Rapido has started testing this feature. These apps will offer a 20% discount on the first Metro ticket. Another app like Tummoc is also testing Metro ticket bookings to offer commuters a seamless ticket booking experience.

BMRCL is working with the ONDC platform. This will let users book tickets on many apps. These include Google Maps, Namma Yatri, and Redbus. The official launch will be next month.

As of April 2025, almost half of the users used smart cards. Others used tokens or QR codes. BMRCL currently works with Paytm and Amazon Pay for tickets and recharges.

In the future, users will book their whole journey in one app. This includes the first mile, the Metro ride, and the last mile. All with a single ticket.

