Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Underground Corridor Almost Ready – Here’s What’s Left!

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro’s longest underground corridor in Phase 2 is almost finished, with over 95% of the work done. The 13.75 km stretch, connecting Dairy Circle to Nagawara, will open by the end of 2026. The total tunnel length is 21 km.

The remaining work includes laying tracks, setting up the ventilation system, and completing electrical and mechanical tasks.

Bengaluru’s mix of soil and rock made tunneling challenging. Machines were stopped often for repairs, especially between Shivajinagar and MG Road, and parts had to be replaced.

Experience from Phase 1 helped speed up the process. Engineers used special instruments to monitor the tunnels and prevent damage. The work started in August 2020 and finished in October 2024. Nine tunnel boring machines were used, and most stations were built using a bottom-up method.