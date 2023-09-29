BJP warned of severe agitation if govt does not suspend SP and DCF

Bengaluru : BJP State General Secretary and Legislative Council Member, N. Ravikumar, has warned of massive protest on October 3 unless swift action is taken against government officials in Kolar district. He called for the suspension of DCF Yechukondala and Superintendent of Police Narayan, who are accused of unlawfully detaining farmers in Kolar district.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday , Ravikumar criticized the current Congress government, accusing it of behaving like a dictator and failing to address the water scarcity issue. Instead, he alleged that the government plans to open a thousand liquor shops, earning it the epithet of a "drunken government." Ravikumar further contended that the government was attempting to provoke discord among farmers in Kolar district.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, Ravikumar mentioned that thousands of acres in Srinivaspur taluk are dedicated to cultivating mangoes, silk, tomatoes, coconuts, and vegetables. Shockingly, around a thousand acres of crops, including mango trees aged 30-40 years, were destroyed. The BJP leader squarely blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration for its anti-farmer stance in this regard.



In the ongoing controversy, Ravikumar accused DFO Yechukondala of behaving aggressively, using a JCB to destroy vegetable and mango crops and even planting forest saplings overnight. This led to the eviction of farmers who have possessed RTCs (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) for 30-40 years. Ravikumar criticized the government for shielding the DFO while farmers suffered. Many farmers, he claimed, were arrested for resisting this injustice.



Ravikumar recounted a recent incident in which BJP MP Muniswamy was expelled during a Janata Darshan event for raising concerns about farmer oppression. He alleged that this incident transpired in the presence of ministers and MLAs. The SP was implicated in forcibly removing MPs, which Ravikumar argued was unjustified. He demanded the immediate suspension of SP Narayan and questioned the appropriateness of such violence against MPs.



Ravikumar criticized the government for failing to provide accurate information on the Cauvery water issue to the authorities and the Supreme Court, given the water scarcity in Karnataka and the Cauvery basin. He concluded by asserting that the Congress's actions have been unfair to the state's farmers.

Kolar MP Muniswamy and State President of SC Morcha and Legislative Council Member Chalavadi Narayanaswamy were present .

