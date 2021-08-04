High command taking last-minute call on cabinet: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the BJP high command is taking decisions on a few issues regarding the cabinet formation.

"The issues will be sorted and a decision will be taken by the high command soon. I am expecting a call from New Delhi soon. Then, the list of ministers will be sent to the Raj Bhavan.

"I will make personal calls to the selected candidates," Bommai told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

He said the 'BJP is a national party and discussions are imperative'.

Sources said that the issue of giving a cabinet post to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra is being