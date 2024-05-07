Top 3 futuristic skills now a part of klay preschool curriculum

Bengaluru : In the rapidly evolving landscape of education, early learning at preschool plays a crucial role in shaping a child's foundational years. As parents navigate through the range of available options, they look around with a certain set of expectations. Amidst this exploration, discover how KLAY Preschool stands out as the natural choice, seamlessly meeting parental expectations with its innovative approach.

The preschool offerings today include much more than literacy and numeracy. There are a range of ideologies, pedagogies, and methodologies that each of them translates into their curriculum. On the other hand, we as parents, are also better informed today and look beyond the childcare facilities. Parents seek immersive preschool environments that serve as nurturing hubs, fostering comprehensive development that lays the stepping stone to a child's learning journey.



Rated as India’s largest chain of preschools and daycare centres, Shruti Madhavan, spokesperson of KLAY, says, “Catering to children as young as 6 months old, we offer educational programs that are aligned with the National Curriculum Framework 2020 and draw inspiration from the Finnish Educare model and the theory of Multiple Intelligences, among other international methodologies. Our curriculum has been carefully crafted and refined to meet the diverse needs of young learners, offering a blend of structured activities, play-based learning, and exploration, empowering children to learn and grow at their own pace.”



Highlighting the significance of introducing children to a preschool environment from an early age, Arshleen Kalra, Head of Curriculum at KLAY, emphasizes, “Early childhood education goes beyond mere alphabets and numbers; it lays the foundation for a lifetime of learning. Through the curriculum, we aim to ignite skills like creativity, foster critical thinking, enhance problem solving skills and instill a sense of wonder in our children, preparing them for ‘big school’ and future ahead.”



Meghna Yadav, Head of Training and Development, Child Psychologist and Family Counsellor at KLAY, sheds light on the profound social and holistic benefits of preschool education. According to her, “Preschool settings provide an invaluable opportunity for children to develop crucial social skills in a supportive environment. Through interactions with peers, children learn to communicate, collaborate, empathize and lead. Often referred to as the 'windows of opportunity,' the formative years of a child’s life serve as the cornerstone for building healthy relationships, developing leadership skills, and fostering positive social interactions throughout their lives.”



