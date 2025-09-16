  • Menu
Watch: Bengaluru Commuter Slams BMRCL After Concrete Shower on Car at Silk Board Metro Station

Highlights

Watch a viral video of a Bengaluru commuter whose car was hit by falling concrete near Silk Board metro station during peak hours. He criticized BMRCL for unsafe construction and tagged officials demanding accountability.

A resident vented frustration at BMRCL after a concrete shower fell on their car at Silk Board Metro Station during the 9 AM peak traffic hours.

The resident called out the timing of the civil work, saying: “You couldn’t have found a worse time than peak office hours. The city is already a hellhole for motorists.”

This highlights traffic disruption and safety concerns caused by ongoing metro construction during busy hours in Bengaluru.

