Karan Johar expresses gratitude to ‘bhai’ SRK as megastar gets moved by ‘Homebound’

Mumbai: Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is expressing his gratitude to his “bhai”, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

On Wednesday, SRK lavished praise on KJo’s production ‘Homebound’, which has been sent as India’s official entry for the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards.

SRK had written, “#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special! @ghaywan #Ishaan Khatter @vishaljethwa06 #JanhviKapoor #Karan Johar @adarpoonawalla @apoorvamehta18”.

KJo took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a screenshot of SRK’s social media post. He wrote, “Bhai, love you and thank you so much for supporting our film, means the world. So glad you watched it and giving you all the love right back”.

‘Homebound’ tells the story about friendship, dignity, and social injustices in contemporary India. The film centers around two childhood friends, one Dalit and one Muslim, from a small North Indian village who aspire to join the police force, hoping it will earn them the respect society has long denied them. As their dreams bring them closer, they face systemic caste and religious biases that challenge not only their ambitions but also their bond.

The story is inspired by a real-life incident documented in a 2020 article in The New York Times, capturing the harrowing migrant-crisis during the COVID lockdown. The film premiered in the “Un Certain Regard” section at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where it received a standing ovation lasting several minutes, a testament to its emotional impact.

The film’s Oscar submission is meaningful because Indian entries in this category are relatively rare; over decades, only a handful of Indian films have secured nominations or wins in the “Best International Feature” category.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in ‘King’.