Amid BJP attacks, Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany for diaspora outreach

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to travel to Germany later this month, where he will interact with the Indian diaspora at an event in Berlin.

His visit, scheduled from December 15 to 20, coincides with the Winter Session of Parliament, which is set to conclude on December 19.

According to the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Gandhi will address a major diaspora gathering in Berlin on December 17 as part of an event organised by the IOC’s European chapters.

“We are honoured to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025,” Ausaf Khan, President of the Indian Overseas Congress, Austria, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Khan said the event would bring together presidents of IOC units from across Europe and serve as a platform to deliberate on strengthening the Congress organisation internationally, addressing key concerns of non-resident Indians, and exploring how the IOC can expand its reach and amplify the party’s ideology abroad.

“We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Dr Arathi Krishna and other esteemed leaders,” the statement added.

The announcement comes amid renewed attacks from the BJP, which has accused Rahul Gandhi of frequently travelling abroad and neglecting his responsibilities in Parliament. BJP leaders have dubbed him the “Leader of Paryatan”.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised Gandhi for planning a foreign visit during the ongoing session of Parliament.

“He spends time abroad when Parliament is in session and later says he doesn’t get a chance to speak. He is a part-time, non-serious political leader,” Joshi alleged.

The Congress, however, hit back sharply. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended her brother’s travel plans, saying the BJP’s criticism was hypocritical.

“Modiji spends almost half his working time outside the country. Why are they raising questions about the Leader of the Opposition travelling?” she asked.

The Germany visit is part of Rahul Gandhi’s broader international outreach strategy, which has included recent engagements with diaspora communities in the US, UK and Southeast Asia.



