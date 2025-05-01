Woman's Body Found in Bengaluru, Investigation Underway

A 30-year-old foreign woman’s body was found on Wednesday morning near Bengaluru’s Telecom Layout on Bettahalasur Main Road. Passersby discovered the body at around 8:30 am and alerted the police.

The initial investigation suggests foul play. The woman’s body showed signs of strangulation and an injury on her forehead, pointing to a violent death. Authorities believe she may have been killed somewhere else and left at the spot.

The woman has been tentatively identified as Loweth from Nigeria, but her full identity is still being verified. Police are also checking her visa status to see if she was overstaying in India.

The body has been sent for a postmortem to determine the cause of death. Bengaluru’s Chikkajala police are investigating the case as a murder. More details will be shared after further investigation.



