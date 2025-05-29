Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal

Vijayawada: The well-marked low Pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on Wednesday is tilting southwards slowly. It is likely to move northwards and concentrate into a Depression over north Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, said Director, Meteorological centre, Amaravati on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Monsoon which entered the Rayalaseema region two days ago spread over across Andhra Pradesh causing rainfall in some parts of AP on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued weather warning till June 1, 2025 for Andhra Pradesh. On Thursday, May 29 and 30 heavy rain likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely at Isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds with speed of 50-60 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

On Saturday Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening likely at Isolated places over NCAP & Yanam and SCAP. Gusty winds with speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. On June 1, Gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Ronanki Kurmanath has cautioned the people to be alert for two days on May 29 and 30 in view of the heavy rains forecast at isolated areas. He said there is a possibility of flashfloods on the banks of Godavari, Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers and asked the people living in low lying areas to be on alert.

He said instruction were issued to the district officials to be on high alert in the backdrop of heavy rains fore cast and sudden floods. He said as per the instructions of the home minister V Anita instructions were given to the district collectors to take steps to set up warning boards near the ponds,water tanks, canals and other vulnerable places where drowning cases are reported. He said caution boards have to be installed near the dangerous places to prevent drowning of people. During the last 24 hours, normal to heavy rains reported in some parts of AP particularly in Srikakulam and Eluru districts.