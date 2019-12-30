16 new firms invest Rs 2,236 crores in Sri City

Hyderabad: The integrated business city 'Sri City' an attracted over 16 new companies with a committed investment of Rs 2236 crore creating employment opportunities for over 6700 people.

During the year, the cumulative exports value from Sri City SEZ units were Rs 3370 crores approximately. Eleven companies have kicked off the construction works of their plants and six units went on stream marking their entry into operational phase.

In January, Thermax opened a new manufacturing unit, which has a large portion of 'industry 4.0' built into it and using Artificial Intelligence, and utilising a highly digitised and robotised manufacturing process at an initial investment of Rs 170 crore.

In January this year, Isuzu India rolled out 10000th vehicle from its plant. In August, Kobelco Construction Equipment India produced the 10000th hydraulic excavator at its state-of-the-art production facility.

Alstom hit a century by delivering the 100th 'Make-in- India' metro trainset, marking the completion of the Kochi Metro order for 25 trainsets by the company. It has also kicked off making Mumbai Metro wagons from its plant in Sri City.

The country's first residential skill training centre called 'Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing' (JIM) was inaugurated in April.

Sri City bagged various awards during the year. Prestigious 'Top 100 Senior Finance Professionals in India' award, India's Most Admirable Brand-2019 award from 'The Brand Story', an NDTV initiative, Platinum rating award for Thermax's modern manufacturing facility are some of them.

The city has become a part of various activities under Corporate Social Responsibility like conducting medical camps, providing infrastructure to schools, planting of saplings and development works in the villages in its vicinity.

Throughout the year several companies have conducted job melas and recruited youngsters for jobs. Sri City's senior executives visited Japan, Hong Kong, China and USA for taking part in the seminars and conferences as part of marketing efforts.

The first convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology – Sri City (IIIT-S) was held in April 2019 which was attended by the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.