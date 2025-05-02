₹2,000 Notes: ₹6,266 Crore Still in Circulation, Says RBI

Almost two years after the ₹2,000 notes were taken out of use, people still have ₹6,266 crore worth of them, says the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

When Were ₹2,000 Notes Withdrawn?

The RBI said on May 19, 2023, that ₹2,000 notes would not be used anymore.

On that day, there were ₹3.56 lakh crore worth of these notes in people’s hands.

What’s the Situation Now?

As of April 30, 2025, only ₹6,266 crore worth of ₹2,000 notes are still with the public.

That means 98.24% of the notes have been given back to banks.

Are ₹2,000 Notes Still Legal?

Yes, they are still legal money.

But you can’t exchange them at regular banks anymore.

How Can You Return Them Now?

Go to an RBI Office: You can give ₹2,000 notes at 19 special RBI offices in India.

Send by Post: You can also send the notes by India Post to an RBI office. The money will be added to your bank account.











