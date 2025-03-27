22% of super rich exploring new shores

Mumbai: At least 22 per cent super rich Indians wish to leave the country due to factors like living conditions here, better standard of life abroad and also easier business environment in other countries, a survey said on Wednesday.

The survey of 150 ultra-high networth individuals (UHNIs) said that the US, UK, Australia, Canada and even UAE due to its golden visa scheme are the favourite destinations where the rich prefer to settle down.

Kotak Private, a leading wealth manager in the country, which undertook the survey in association with consultancy EY, said 25 lakh Indians migrate to other countries every year as per the foreign ministry.

“One in five ultra HNIs surveyed are currently in the process of or plan to migrate,” the survey findings said, adding most of them intend to reside in their host country of choice permanently, while retaining their Indian citizenship. They seek improved standard of living, healthcare solutions, education or lifestyle, the survey said, adding that over two-thirds said smoothening of business operations is a key driver for them. Calling the migration decision as an ‘investment in the future’, the survey also said that pursuit of excellent higher education for their children leads them to make the choice.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s president Gautami Gavankar, however, said the decision to migrate should not be seen as a flight of capital out of the country, pointing out that the caps on such activities ensure that the money does not flow out even if a person changes residency. She said an Indian citizen residing in India can only take out $250,000 per year, while a non-resident is allowed $1 million, which ensures that there is no flight of capital. The survey said the professionals show a higher propensity to migrate than the entrepreneurs or inheritors, while from an age group perspective, it is UHNIs in the 36-40 years and above 61 years who are more keen to migrate.