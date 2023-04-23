50 realty projects go ‘green’ way in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Real estate developers and companies registered 50 projects with CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday. These will add a green footprint of 80 million sft.

On the occasion, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and IGBC organised 'IGBC's Green Crusaders' programme at CII-Green Business Centre in Hyderabad.

Speaking as the special guest, K Vidhyadhar, Director, DTCP, Telangana and Secretary, TSRERA, said that the Telangana government always enforced policies, rules and regulations which would address the concerns of environment for the sustainable development. It will continue to do so, he added.

C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, Hyderabad Chapter, IGBC, and President, CII Telangana, said that IGBC's green building movement which started in Hyderabad resulted in India achieving 10.26 billion sft of registered green footprint from more than 10,700 projects across India. "This has facilitated India in becoming the second country in the world in terms of largest registered green building footprint," he said.

He thanked realty body Credai for its recent pledge to partner with IGBC to construct 4000 green projects by 2030 and welcomed Naredco and Telangana Builders' Federation (TBF) to contribute towards green building movement.

"To further encourage and recognize green buildings exclusively in the real estate space, CII IGBC is hosting Green Property Show 2023, India's first & exclusive expo displaying IGBC green certified/pre-certified projects, green products & technologies on July 29, 30 at HITEX, Hyderabad," he announced.

K Ravi Kumar, Sr Environmental Engineer, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, said IGBC Green certification is on par with the PCB norms and has good guidelines for achieving more than mandated green features. He said that talks for collaboration between TSPCB and CII were underway for bringing about incentives for green buildings. He said that there should be more net zero buildings from the construction sector.

Murli Krishna Reddy, Chairman, Credai Telangana, Ramachandra Reddy, president, Credai Telangana, and Sunil Chandra Reddy, president, Naredco Telangana, Gautam Reddy, Convener, Infra and Real Estate Panel, CII Telangana, and V Rajasekhar Reddy, General Secretary, Credai, Hyderabad, also took part.

During this programme, developers and builders who registered their projects under appropriate IGBC Rating systems were felicitated as IGBC Green Crusaders for showcasing their leadership and commitment towards building a sustainable planet.