5G rollout subject to funding: VIL CEO

New Delhi: Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea (VIL) said growth capex for 4G coverage expansion and 5G roll-out will happen based on the new funding being tied up and expects to conclude discussions related to equity investors in this quarter.

Speaking at the Q2 earnings call of Vodafone Idea, its Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra said that for 5G, the company is in discussions with various network vendors for the finalisation of the roll-out strategy.

VIL, last week, reported a widening of its consolidated net loss at Rs 8,737.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, against a net loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore a year ago. Its consolidated revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 10,716.3 crore during the reported quarter against Rs 10,655.5 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

The company has been battling financial woes, subscriber losses, and high debt as rivals Jio and Bharti Airtel cement their position in the highly competitive telecom market with 5G services.