'A hint that I should retire?' Amitabh Bachchan on receiving Phalke award
Highlights
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2018 from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2018 from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, the 77-year-old actor on a lighter note said, "A doubt was raised in my mind when my name was announced for Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
I thought is it a hint for me that I should retire and rest at home? But there's still some work that I need to complete, and I hope I get work in future too."
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...