Accessible for all, yet luxurious makeup brand GLAM21 launches its New product range!

New Delhi: GLAM21 is a 21st-century consumer-friendly, luxurious yet accessible brand. The makeup brand was launched in the year 2016 by Delhi-based Cosmoline Exim LLP lead by duo directors Pradeep Goyal & Bikash Goyal with the Vision of making great quality makeup accessible for all at very competitive prices. And the duo directors worked very hard towards turning their dream into a reality.



And the reason Glam21 has now become a fast growing makeup brand is that it has a wide makeup range with over 1100 SKUs. The brand strives to deliver the best to its consumers with its vast 110+ range of makeup products, including lipsticks, kajals, foundations, eye shadows, blushes, lip glosses, nail polishes, highlighters, makeup kits, makeup brushes etc. If it is related to makeup Glam21 has got it all. One stop shop for all the makeup lovers out there, Glam21 makes products that are especially designed for their consumers with utmost care, the duo directors Bikash Goyal & Pradeep Goyal stated during launching of the new range of products.

Further the duo directors Pradeep Goyal and Bikash Goyal added, "The brand with its all-round products provides its consumers with an extra edge in this mundane world by bringing everything they need to glam themselves up".

Yuvika Saxena, Marketing Head, GLAM21 said, "Cool new products have recently been launched alongside a campaign supporting individuality, diversity and the freedom to be creative - an initiative strongly aligned to the shifting beauty ideals. Since today’s young shoppers expect to find products that are tailored to their needs, GLAM21’s range offers plenty of choices which are both value for money & high quality”, further Yuvika added.

AjayKumar, Business Head, GLAM21 said on the occasion, "Glam21 is vigorously working to establish the brand by expanding its operations across India with an extensive network of over 700+ distributors and 30000+ Retail Outlets across the country supported by over 350 trained industry professionals with vast experience and also with a strong presence on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra etc".

And with this vision of the duo directors Bikash Goyal and Pradeep Goyal, Glam21 will soon achieve a major share in the market. The company also has plans of venturing into international markets and flagship stores, further Ajay added.