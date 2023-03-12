Ace Turtle opens Toys “R”Us store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ace turtle, India's leading technology-driven retail company, announced the physical return of Toys"R"Us, the world's favourite toy store, for consumers in India. The new retail store opened in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The new store offers world-class branded toys and experiential touchpoints for kids with its mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe. The retail store brand has a legacy of bringing immense joy to millions of children across the globe for over seven decades with its high-quality and diverse collection of toys. Toys from brands like Barbie, Lego, Hot Wheels, Nerf in addition to licensed toys from Disney and Paramount will be available at the Toys"R"Us store in Hyderabad. ace turtle has also launched toysrus.in to enable customers across India to shop for their favourite toys online from the comfort of their homes.

Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle, said: "We are excited to introduce the globally renowned Toys"R"Us experience for kids with the launch of our first store in Hyderabad. We are committed to making our in-store experience memorable through our range of best-in-class products, in addition to prompt customer service. Toys industry in India is growing fast with the government's support and there is tremendous potential in the market with a limited number of organized players".

We look forward to expanding our reach by opening more physical stores and offering same-day and next-day delivery through the online store. We believe this will boost the Government's "Make in India" initiative by accelerating toy manufacturing in the country, he said.

In June 2021, ace turtle entered into a joint venture with the Flipkart Group's Wholesale Entity in India to acquire the license of Toys"R"Us in India.

According to Invest India, the Indian toys industry is estimated to be $1.5 billion. The sector is fragmented with 90 per cent of the market being unorganized. The toys industry in India has the potential to grow to over $2 billion by 2024. The Indian toy industry is only 0.5 per cent of the global industry size, indicating a large potential growth opportunity. The domestic toy demand is forecasted to grow at 10-15 per cent against the global average of 5 per cent.