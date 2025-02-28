Adani Green Energy Sets New Benchmark Surpassing 12,000 MW Renewable Energy Capacity, Cementing Market Leadership

Synopsis

• India’s largest operating renewable energy portfolio of 12,258.1 MW

• Fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity addition in India

• 2,824.1 MW cumulative wind and solar capacity delivered at Khavda RE plant

Ahmedabad, 28 February 2025: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy (RE) company has surpassed a record 12,000 megawatts (MW) of operational portfolio. AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to reach this landmark. AGEL’s 12,258.1 MW portfolio consists of 8,347.5 MW solar, 1,651 MW wind and 2,259.6 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity.

The milestone underscores AGEL’s commitment to deliver 50,000 MW of clean, affordable and reliable power by 2030. The 12,258.1 MW operational portfolio will power more than 6.2 million homes and avoid about 22.64 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The emissions avoided are equivalent to carbon sequestrated by 1,078 million trees.

Adani Green Energy’s 12,258.1 MW contribution to India’s RE goals:

- Largest greenfield expansion in India’s RE sector

- Represents about 10% of India’s installed utility-scale solar and wind capacity*

- Contributing over 13% of India’s utility-scale solar installations*

World’s largest renewable energy plant (30,000 MW) at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren waste land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq kms, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city. Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalized cumulative capacity of 2,824.1 MW renewable energy at Khavda so far. The accelerated progress at Khavda underscores AGEL’s commitment to India’s goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Work at Khavda continues at a fast pace, with AGEL leveraging the project execution capabilities of Adani Infra, the manufacturing expertise of Adani New Industries Limited, the operational excellence of Adani Infrastructure Management Services Ltd. and the robust supply chain of our strategic partners.

About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India’s largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of 12.2 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to India’s decarbonization goals. AGEL is focused on leveraging technology to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) in pursuit of enabling largescale adoption of affordable clean energy. AGEL is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant (30 GW) on barren wasteland at Khavda, Gujarat, covering 538 square kilometers, an area five times larger than Paris. AGEL’s operating portfolio is certified ‘water positive for plants of more than 200 MW capacity’, ‘single-use plastic free’ and ‘zero waste-to-landfill’, a testament to the company’s commitment to power sustainable growth.

For media queries, contact: [email protected]

* India’s wind and solar cumulative installations are considered as per MNRE Jan 2025 data