Adani Group enters professional golf space

New Delhi: The Adani Group is set to enter Indian professional golf with the launch of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 in partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of men’s professional golf in India.

“This Adani Group initiative intends to promote and broaden golf’s accessibility and elevate its status as a mainstream sport, and also to cultivate the next generation of global champions from India,” a company statement said. The inaugural tournament, offering a Rs1.5 crore prize, will be held at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, Greater Noida, from April 1-4, 2025, marking PGTI’s return to the venue after 11 years.

“We are delighted to join hands with Kapil Dev and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to contribute to the growth of Indian professional golf,” said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited.

“Our goal is to cultivate Indian global champions in golf. We are committed to enhancing accessibility to golf, promoting greater participation and offering world-class training and playing opportunities.” Kapil Dev, President of the PGTI, said the backing of the Adani Group will help the PGTI produce more champion golfers from India who will make the country proud on the international stage.

“I expect to see golf fans in big numbers following their favourite players on the course during the tournament.”