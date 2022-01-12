AgHub-PJTSAU, Telangana State Innovation Cell sign MoU 

Hyderabad: AgHub – Agri Innovation Hub of PJTSAU (Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University) has entered into an MoU with TSIC (Telangana State Innovation Cell) of the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, Government of Telangana to provide technical backstopping to grassroot entrepreneurs and students in the state of Telangana.



As part of the co-Incubation MoU, AgHub and TSIC will help the innovators, entrepreneurs and students from tier 2, tier 3 and rural areas of Telangana in understanding and developing innovations in a techno commercial angle within the agri and allied innovation ecosystem. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) departments of the Government of Telangana said that many grassroot innovators and entrepreneurs are in the look-out for avenues to support them and this collaboration would help facilitate what is the need of the hour in the agri innovation space, especially in the rural areas.

Dr V Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU and Chairperson, AgHub pointed that close collaborations and partnering with all ecosystem facilitators would build a strong and enabling ecosystem for aspiring agriprenuers and start-ups.

"With initiatives like AgHub, PJTSAU has the potential to be an innovation sandbox, combining the intrinsic capabilities of the knowledge and expertize in agri, food value chain links with stakeholders like farmers, aspiring innovators and start-ups". He also emphasized on the role of PJTSAU as a Centre for validating the ideas and innovations through the strong research and extension wings of the university that is home to technical experts and domain specialists.