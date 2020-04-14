Airtel, Apollo partner to fight against Covid-19

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a collaboration with Apollo 24-7 the digital business unit of the Apollo Hospitals Group to support Indias battle against the Covid-19

pandemic.

The partnership aims to bring together Airtel's pan-India network reach and Apollo Hospital's digital healthcare platform to raise awareness and break the chain of spread of Covid-19, an Airtel statement said.

Under the initiative Apollo 24-7 has launched a free digital self-assessment test on Airtel Thanks app to enable its customers to check their Covid-19 risk profile.

The test, which has been developed by Apollo 24-7, uses artificial intelligence-based technologies to allow users to assess their Covid-19 risk profile by answering a few simple questions.

"Based on the user responses, the digital tool generates a risk score and suggests next best action including online consults on Apollo 24-7 free, dialling Covid-19 non-prescriptive helpline from the app itself, self-care tips, social distancing guidelines and other important prevention steps as suggested by WHO and MOHFW," it said.

Apollo 24-7free Covid helpline has over 100 Apollo expert doctors answering questions and clearing doubts of all those who are taking the scan, it added.