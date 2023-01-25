Akasa Air commences daily flights from Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Akasa Air, India's newest airline, marks its arrival into the State of Telangana, with the launch of its 13th destination, Hyderabad on its fast-expanding network. The airline will operate daily flights between Hyderabad – Bengaluru and Hyderabad – Goa with its first flight QP1415 scheduled to land at 11.25 am at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Wednesday.
Starting February 15, 2023, two additional Hyderabad-Bengaluru frequencies will be added taking the daily departures to four ex-Hyderabad. As a preferred aviation transit hub, Hyderabad offers convenient proximity to a wide base of travellers. Akasa Air's entry in the metro city paves the way to enable newer growth trajectories in shaping the economic growth of the city.
Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "Commencing operations from Hyderabad further strengthens our presence in southern India. A hub for major industries, the city is not only the perfect gateway to the growing demand for business but is also a popular destination for leisure travel. We are pleased with the pace at which we are growing and connecting cities across India."
Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, "Our unique combination of warm & efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares will delight customers and bring a refreshing change to air travel. As we connect cities, people, and cultures, we look forward to creating and delivering memorable travel experiences to our valued customers."