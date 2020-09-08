Amazon sort centre in Vizag

New Delhi: e-Commerce giant Amazon India is adding five sort centres and expanding eight such existing facilities in the country to strengthen its capacity ahead of the festive season.

The five new sort centers will be launched in Visakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, according to a statement released here on Tuesday. Apart from these new buildings, Amazon India will also expand eight existing sort centers to increase its overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet, across 19 states, it added.

"With this expansion, Amazon India will strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers and sellers, ahead of the festive season," the statement said. Amazon's sort centers segregate customer packages before they are shipped to delivery stations.

The sortation happens based on the location and mode of transportation of the package to customers. A key element of Amazon's logistics network, these sort centers leverage technology and automation to increase the speed of transporting packages for customers and sellers in the country.